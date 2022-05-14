La Spezia – No “6” in the last draw of the SuperEnalotto week, with the Jackpot soaring to 205 million euros, one step away from the record of 209.1 million won in Lodi on 13 August 2019. In the competition on Saturday 14th however it was a “5 + 1” with a value of 828,136.69 euros was created in La Spezia. The winning bet was validated in the Vaccani tobacconist’s, in Corso Nazionale 594. There are also ten “5” points hit, with the winners taking home € 26,755.19 each. There are also eleven “4 stars” worth 25,461 euros each. The last 156 million euro “6” was hit on 22 May 2021 in Montappone.

