Superenalotto, millionaire for one night. Then the joke: “I’ll sue”

An 83 year old man Sulmona He spent one night whole like a millionaire. He was certain he had won al Superenalotto, the winning sixth published by the newspaper corresponded to his: ben 135 million and 100 thousand euros. But the next day – reads the Messenger – the cold shower arrived, the numbers reported by the newspaper were wrong and he hadn’t won anything. “I began to compare the numbers reported in the newspaper with my five plays and at the last of these I saw that all six numbers matched. I was bad all night, without sleep, then in the morning at seven I went to the bookshop asking to check “.

“When they told me – continues the elder to the Messenger – that I hadn’t won anything I did not want to believe it, I showed the receipt of my bet and the winning numbers reported by the newspaper. Then I also asked my son-in-law to check on Internet and he confirmed to me that the winning numbers they were others. The peddler hoped until the end that the printing error was in that no six, rather than in the winning combination; but in the end the blindfolded Goddess did not kiss him. “I have been and I’m still sick I will contact a lawyer because I suffered damage and I want to be compensated. My health conditions are already precarious and this story has caused me so many problems and anxieties “.

READ ALSO

Murder Varese, “A snack and I made him sit down. Then a sharp blow”

Covid decree, vaccination obligation for over 50s until June 15