Sisal: 85.1 million euros won in Rovigo

In Rovigo he hit 6 in the Supernalotto, taking home a prize of 85.1 million eurosor. The win was obtained with a 3 euro coupon at the Sisal tobacco shop in Fornasiero Giampietro – resale no. 56 – located in Viale Tre Martiri 23 A. The winning combination, composed of the numbers 9, 10, 19, 40, 52, 56 – Jolly 50 – SuperStar 42, scores the fourth win of 2023.

This last lucky sextuplet adds to previous wins for the year. The latest Jackpot was hit on June 10th in Teramo, with a prize of 42.5 million euros. Previously, on March 25, 73.8 million euros were won online. Even earlier, on February 16, the highest Jackpot in the history of the game was reached, with a figure of 371.1 million euros achieved thanks to the “One Good Star” system.

