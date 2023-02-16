Rome – Three hundred and seventy-one million euros. After 635 days the Superenalotto reaches yet another record in its history by assigning the biggest jackpot ever and, currently, also of all world lotteries. In fact, the Thursday draw gave away 371,133,424.51 euros to 90 lucky players That they bet 5 euros each on a system through the Sisal bulletin board. Each player will get approx 4 million euros. Also Liguria among the regions kissed by luck: three winning ballots were purchased in La Spezia and one in Genoa (further information below).

The winners will have 90 days to be able to collect their winnings, while the payment will be credited on the 91st day from the publication of the Official Bulletin.

In the meantime, from tomorrow, it will be possible to start betting on the new sextuplet of dreams. The estimated jackpot for the next available competition is 54,700,000 euros.

the Arcobaleno tobacco shop in via Lagaccio 66R in Genoa where one of the cards of the system was played which hit 6 in the SuperEnalotto

The detail of the Ligurian betting offices where the winning cards were purchased

3 – PIAZZA CAVOUR NEWSSTAND ON THE CORNER OF VIA DEI MILLE SNC LA SPEZIA (SP)

1 – RAINBOW TOBACCO SHOP VIA DEL LAGACCIO 66 GENOA (GE)

Curiosity

The absence of the winning sextuplet, which had been missing since 22 May 2021 when the Marche village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, where 156 million euros were won, was interrupted after almost two years. ‘Bricole’, so to speak, compared to the current record, which takes away the scepter of the highest jackpot ever from the 209 million won in 2019 in Lodi.

In its 25-year history, the Superenalotto has distributed in total 125 jackpots (including that of February 16), becoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century. In the first 5 wins, in three cases the sestina of dreams was made with a single 2 or 3 euro card.

Among the most awarded regions, Campania is in first place with 18 wins, followed by Lazio with 16 and Emilia Romagna with 13. Puglia just off the podium with 10 wins, then Tuscany and Veneto with 9.

There are instead three regions in which a 6 is never made: Valle d’Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige and Molise.

Among the cities, Rome is the one in which the most jackpots have been made, as many as 10, for a total of over 132 million. Sassari follows, with 5 jackpots worth a total of 111 million euros, while another 111 million euros were hit in Naples, with 4 jackpots hit.

From 1997 to today, considering only the first category wins, they have been distributed prizes for over 5 billion euro.