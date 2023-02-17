Won the biggest jackpot in the world after almost two years since the last time.

On February 16 there was a very important win at SuperEnalottogame managed by Sisal, by ben 371 million euros with the winning line-up: 1-38-47-52-56-66, the Jolly number is 72, the SuperStar 23 and it was hit on the 6th for 371 million euros.

This turns out to be the highest amount won in the history of the whole world. The Super prize was centered on the Systems bulletin board of Sisal where about 90 players shared the jackpot with a share of only €5 each and winning €4,123,704.71.

The region with the most winnings is the Campania with 14 shares purchased, 6 of which only in the province of Avellino, precisely at Bar Paradiso di Stelle, in Atripalda. Then follow Friuli Venezia Giulia (9), Sicily (9), Calabria (9), Marche (7), Lazio (7), Lombardy (7), Puglia (7), Liguria (4), Piedmont (4), Emilia Romagna (4), Tuscany (3), Veneto (2), Abruzzo (2), Trentino Alto Adige (1), Umbria (1). Without winnings only the Valle d’Aosta, Molise, Basilicata and Sardinia.

Little curiosity: the betting offices of Atripalda And Imerese terms it is not the first time they have celebrated a 6 at the Superenalotto. In fact, they had already been the scene of millionaire winnings in the past.

In order to collect their winnings, the winners have 90 days to send the winning coupon to the Sisal winnings collection centre, which has offices in Milan and one in Rome.

Very often the winners rely on a lawyer or notary to collect the winnings, giving them a mandate to do so in exchange for a commission of 3%.

In addition to this it must be said that the lucky winners will have to leave 20% of what they won to the state. This is in fact the new threshold decided for winnings over 500 euros. In total they are approx 74 million euros which will end up in the houses of the Treasury, around 800 thousand euros per winner.