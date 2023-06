Superenalotto extraction today 8 June 2023: the winning numbers

SUPERENALOTTO DRAWINGS TODAY – This evening, Thursday 8 June 2023, the Superenalotto draw will take place at 8 pm. The game is followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home figures that could change their lives forever. Today’s draw, 8 June, is scheduled for 8 pm. TPI follows the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the other draws in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, in the live draw:

SUPERENALOTTO – Draw on Thursday 8 June 2023

Winning combination: 3 – 8 – 58 – 66 – 82 – 87

Joker number: 69

Superstar: 55

How much is the Jackpot worth today

But what is the Jackpot up for grabs today for the Superenalotto? The jackpot up for grabs for those who hit 6 is 41.4 million euros. On February 16th, the highest jackpot ever in the world of 371.1 million was hit.