SUPERENALOTTO EXTRACTIONS TODAY – This evening, Thursday 3 November 2022, at 8 pm the Superenalotto draw initially scheduled for 1 November 2022 will be staged. The draw has been anticipated given the national holiday (Every Saints). The game is followed by millions of Italians hoping to take home figures that could change their lives forever. The draw today, November 3, is scheduled at 8 pm. TPI follows the Superenalotto draw (with its dizzying Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the other draws in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, the live draw:

SUPERENALOTTO – Drawing of Thursday 3 November 2022

Winning combination: 10 – 15 – 37 – 40 – 43 – 59

Jolly Number: 5

Superstar: 67

How much is the Jackpot worth today

But what is the Jackpot up for grabs today for the Superenalotto? The jackpot up for grabs for those who hit 6 rises to almost three hundred million euros, stopping at 299 million and 400 thousand. This is the highest figure in the history of the game since it is the 6 most late: it has been in the crosshairs of many Italians for over a year. The latest win dates back to 2021 and 2019 the biggest one so far, of 209 million euros.