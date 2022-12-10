Superenalotto extraction today 10 December 2022: the winning numbers

SUPERENALOTTO DRAWINGS TODAY – This evening, Saturday 10 December 2022, the Superenalotto draw will take place at 8 pm. The game is followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home figures that could change their lives forever. Today’s draw, 10 December, is scheduled for 8 pm. TPI follows the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the other draws in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, in the live draw:

SUPERENALOTTO – Drawing on Saturday 10 December 2022

Winning combination: 29 – 50 – 55 – 56 – 76 – 81

Joker number: 9

Superstar: 47

How much is the Jackpot worth today

But what is the Jackpot up for grabs today for the Superenalotto? The jackpot up for grabs for those who hit 6 is over 323 million euros, the highest in the world. This is the highest figure in the history of the game given that it is the most late 6: it has been in the sights of many Italians for over a year. The last win dates back to 2021 and to 2019 the largest hit so far, of 209 million euros.