Superenalotto draw today 14 September 2024: the winning numbers

SUPERENALOTTO DRAWS TODAY – Tonight, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 8:00 pm, the Superenalotto draw will take place. The game is followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home numbers that could change their lives forever. Today’s draw, 14 September, is scheduled for 8:00 pm. TPI follows the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-blowing Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the other draws in real time, live. Below are the winning numbers drawn today, the live draw:

SUPERENALOTTO – Saturday 14 September 2024 draw

Winning combination: 76 – 55 – 88 – 65 – 1 – 31

Joker Number: 52

Superstar: 34

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

