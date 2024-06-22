No ‘6’ nor ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto draw, Saturday 22 June 2024. Instead, seven ‘5’s were made, winning 26,642 euros each. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 39.7 million euros.

The cost of a ticket

The minimum ticket in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

The winning scores

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check your win

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The winning combination today, June 22, 2024

The winning combination of today’s contest: 3, 25, 57, 69, 71, 87. Wild Number: 48. Superstar Number: 62.