New draw today, Saturday 9 December, of the SuperEnalotto numbers. It’s the last competition of the week, the hunt for 6 – and other prizes that can be won with the Superstar and Joker numbers – resumes next week.

When will the new draw be? What are the SuperEnalotto rules? How much does it cost to play? Which score is eligible for a prize? And how much do you win with 2, 3 or 4? And what are the differences between Superstar and Jolly? Here are questions and answers, plus today’s winning numbers.

How to win SuperEnalotto

In Superenalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How much does the ticket cost?

The minimum ticket in the Superenalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

If I won how do I check

It is possible to check any winnings through the Superenalotto app. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Today’s winning combination

The winning combination of today’s Superenalotto competition has been drawn: 3, 20, 27, 41, 59, 82. Jolly Number: 24. SuperStar Number: 31. No ‘6’, but it was hit a ‘5+1 worth 688,294 euros through an online bet from the Sisal Spa remote sales point. Four ‘5’s were also made, worth 55,593 euros each. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 29.5 million.

The next draw

The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday 5 December 2023. On draw days you can play until 7.30pm. The draw takes place at 8pm.

SuperStar and prizes, all the info

In each betting slip, you can enter a Superstar number, chosen by the player or automatically selected by the system. The stake is €0.50. The minimum bet to participate in the Superstar is a Superenalotto game combination combined with the Superstar number, which allows you to obtain extraordinary score prizes and instant prizes. Score prizes are won when one of the numbers drawn in the Superenalotto competition matches the Superstar number printed on the gaming receipt. The winning categories relating to the Superstar scoring prizes are:

– 5 star prize, achieved by obtaining 5 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 4 star prize, achieved by obtaining 4 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 3 star prize, achieved by obtaining 3 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 2 star prize, obtained by obtaining 2 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 1 star prize, achieved by obtaining 1 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 0 star prize, achieved by obtaining zero points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number.

– 0 points prize in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number.

– 5 Star prize – 25 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 5 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 4 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 4 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 3 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 3 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 2 star prize, €100.00;

– 1 star prize, €10.00;

– 0 star prize, €5.00.

There is a difference between Superstar number and Wild number. The latter is drawn from the same urn as the main numbers of the competition. Whoever guesses five of the six main numbers plus the Jolly number wins the prizes in the 5+Jolly category, i.e. 5+1. Unlike the Superstar, the Jolly number is not chosen on the bet slip.