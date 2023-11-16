Maxi win at SuperEnalotto. A 6 worth over 85 million euros was hit today in Rovigo. This is the fourth ‘6’ of 2023. The lucky winner played the ticket in Giampietro Fornasiero’s tobacconist. With tonight’s win, Agipronews reminds us, there have been 129 wins with the ‘6’ achieved since the birth of SuperEnalotto.

The last Jackpot dates back to 10 June, when 42.5 million euros went to Teramo. Last March 25th another 73.8 million had been won online, while only a few weeks earlier, on February 16th, the highest Jackpot in the history of the game was won, a 371.1 million euro hit with the ‘Una Buona Stella’ of 450 euros, divided into 90 coupons of 5 euros each. The winnings were approximately 4 million euros for each player.

From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, over 5 billion euros in prizes have been distributed. Approximately 17 million of the Jackpot hit this evening will return to the state coffers: it is the effect of the “luck tax” which provides for a 20% withdrawal, calculated on the part exceeding the 500 euro winnings.

The jackpot in Veneto

The Jackpot hit this evening, notes Agipronews, is the tenth 6 achieved in Veneto in the history of SuperEnalotto. The first category win had been missing in the region since 2017, when a 6 worth over 77 million euros was achieved in Caorle, in the province of Venice. In the history of the regions most rewarded with first category wins, Campania is always in first place with 18 ‘6’s, followed by Lazio with 16. Behind it are Emilia-Romagna with 13 and Puglia and Veneto with 10 However, there are three regions that have never achieved a ‘6’ between 1997 and today: Valle d’Aosta, Trentino and Molise.

We start again from 18 million euros

Thanks to the restart Jackpot, the winning group of six will put 18 million euros on the table starting from the next competition. A ‘treasure’ built thanks to all the competitions following the last 6 in which 5+ were not achieved, with half of the prize money of the second prize category increasing the Jackpot up for grabs, while the remaining 50% goes to form the restart prize pool.

With what scores do you win

In Superenalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How much does it cost to play

The minimum ticket in the Superenalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

SuperStar and prizes, all the info

In each betting slip, you can enter a Superstar number, chosen by the player or automatically selected by the system. The stake is €0.50. The minimum bet to participate in the Superstar is a Superenalotto game combination combined with the Superstar number, which allows you to obtain extraordinary score prizes and instant prizes. Score prizes are won when one of the numbers drawn in the Superenalotto competition matches the Superstar number printed on the gaming receipt. The winning categories relating to the Superstar scoring prizes are:

– 5 star prize, achieved by obtaining 5 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 4 star prize, achieved by obtaining 4 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 3 star prize, achieved by obtaining 3 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 2 star prize, obtained by obtaining 2 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 1 star prize, achieved by obtaining 1 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 0 star prize, achieved by obtaining zero points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number.

– 5 Star prize – 25 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 5 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 4 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 4 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 3 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 3 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 2 star prize, €100.00;

– 1 star prize, €10.00;

– 0 star prize, €5.00.

There is a difference between Superstar number and Wild number. The latter is drawn from the same urn as the main numbers of the competition. Whoever guesses five of the six main numbers plus the Jolly number wins the prizes in the 5+Jolly category, i.e. 5+1. Unlike the Superstar, the Jolly number is not chosen on the bet slip.

How to check your winnings

It is possible to check any winnings through the Superenalotto app. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Today’s winning combination

Today’s Superenalotto, here is the winning combination: 56 – 52- 40 – 9- 10 – 19. Wildcard Number: 50. Superstar Number: 42.

The next draw

The next draw is scheduled for Friday 17 November 2023. This is an additional draw, the one on Friday, which has been held since 7 July in support of Emilia-Romagna. On draw days you can play until 7.30pm. The draw takes place at 8pm.