SuperEnalotto today, here is the winning draw of the numbers of 17 December 2022. The winning combination is 8, 21, 24, 54, 68, 70; Jolly 12 and SuperStar 76. We still have to wait for the 6, for which the estimated jackpot for the next competition flies to 330,200,000.00, while one person hit 5+1, taking home 1,146,915.35. Finally, eleven won the jackpot available for 5 points, 33,685.63 euros each.