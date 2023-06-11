Superenalotto is the hunt for the lucky winner who made 6 winning over 42 million euros by playing only one. The super win last night in Teramo who woke up this morning with the search syndrome for the new millionaire whose identity remains a mystery at the moment.

“Since the tobacco shop is on a state road, many people pass here, including locals, tourists and people simply passing through. However, one thing is certain: until today we have never had prizes of a significant size, not even for other games”. These are the words of the owner of the Nicolini tobacco shop, in via Statale 80 in Teramo, where the 42 million euro winning sestina was played, who hopes that the lucky one will be a local.

SuperEnalotto regulations state that the Jackpot winner must present the receipt for the winning entry within the 90th day following the publication of the Official Bulletin on the competition website to one of the Sisal SpA Awards Offices (Monday to Friday from 9 to 13) in via Ugo Bassi 6 in Milan or in Viale Sacco and Vanzetti 89 in Rome.

If the bet was made online, the printout of the winning bet, a valid identity document and the tax code must be presented in the same offices.