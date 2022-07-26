The summer break is really over from next weekend. With the battle for the supercup, the first prize of the season is up for grabs for the national champions and cup winners of the past year. Not only Ajax and PSV are crossing swords. An overview.

In almost all European top competitions, there will be a battle for the supercup next weekend. Except in Italy and Spain. The battle for the Supercoppa Italiana between AC Milan and Internazionale will not take place until January 18, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The battle for the Spanish Supercopa will take place at the same location between January 11 and 15. Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Betis and FC Barcelona will then work out a tournament format together. In Belgium, the regular competition has already started. Club Brugge recently won the Belgian supercup there. These are the countries where the prizes will be played next weekend.

Netherlands: Ajax – PSV, Saturday 8 p.m.

National champion Ajax wants to take revenge against PSV next weekend. Not only because of the 4-0 defeat of the previous edition of the Johan Cruijff Scale, but also because of the defeat (2-1) in the cup final against the Eindhoven team. The duel is led by Dennis Higler. Ajax won (and lost) the Johan Cruijff Scale nine times and is therefore not a record holder. PSV managed to conquer the scale no fewer than twelve times. Will number thirteen follow on Saturday or will it be coach Alfred Schreuder who takes his first prize as trainer of the team from Amsterdam? PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooij knows what it's like to take the prize. He won the scale in 1998 with a 0-2 win over Ajax thanks to goals from Dimitri Khoklov and Arnold Bruggink. New players:

Ajax: Steven Bergwijn, Calvin Bassey, Brian Brobbey, Owen Wijndal, Francisco Conceição

PSV: Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Walter Benítez, Xavi Simons, Boy Waterman, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sávio, Jarrad Branthwaite

Ruud van Nistelrooij won the Johan Cruijff Scale in 1998 at the expense of Ajax. © Pim Ras



England: Liverpool – Manchester City, Saturday 6 p.m.

Who will take his first prize at his new club? Will it be Erling Haaland at Manchester City or Darwin Núñez at Liverpool? Haaland came to Manchester for 60 million euros, Núñez for 75 million euros to Anfield. Liverpool, who won the FA Cup last season, received a brutal beating from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United (4-0) in preparation, but then recovered with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and a 0-5 win over RB Leipzig. In that last game, Núñez asserted himself with four goals.



Liverpool have won the Community Shield a total of 15 times and most recently in 2006. Manchester City have six Community Shields in their trophy cabinet. won in 2019 The Citizens for the last time. Because of the European Championship women's football, the game will not be played at Wembley, but at the King Power Stadium of Leicester City, which defeated Manchester City last year. New players:

Liverpool: Darwin Nuñez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay

Manchester City: Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega

Will Darwin Núñez take his first prize with Liverpool? © ANP / EPA



Germany: RB Leipzig – Bayern Munich, Saturday 8.30 p.m.

Will the Dutch-tinged Bayern Munich take the DFL Supercup for the third time in a row? With former Ajax players Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, the Rekordmeister already for the eleventh time in a row in the battle for the German Super Cup. In 2013, 2014 and 2019 Bayern had to leave the cup to Borussia Dortmund, in 2015 to VfL Wolfsburg. Bayern have also won the cup nine times in total. Opponent RB Leipzig, which has the home advantage, can prepare for the first supercup after the cup was won for the first time last season. New players:

RB Leipzig: Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich

Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt, Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui, Mathys Tel

Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui. © AFP



France: Paris Saint-Germain – FC Nantes, Sunday 8 p.m.

For the tenth time in a row, Paris Saint-Germain is in the battle for the Trophée des Champions. Only last year the star formation from the French capital actually failed to take the cup. Then Sven Botman, Burak Yilmaz and Lille won 1-0 at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where the game will also be played this year. FC Nantes is the opponent on Sunday. The West French club won the cup last year and can therefore try to win the Trophée des Champions for the first time since 2001 (and for the fourth time in total). New players:

Paris Saint Germain: Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Hugo Ekitike

FC Nantes: Moussa Sissoko, Mostafa Mohamed, Evann Guessand

Other countries:

Portugal: FC Porto – Tondela, Saturday 9.45 pm

Turkey – Trabzonspor – Sivasspor, Saturday 7:45 PM