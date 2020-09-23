The FC Bayern Supercup final in Budapest is becoming more and more a bone of contention. The Orban government and Uefa really want spectators in the stadium. The mayor has a different opinion. Sky and DAZN also respond.

D.he final of the Supercup becomes a political issue. In view of the tense corona situation, even Budapest’s mayor Gergely Karácsony has now spoken out against the game between FC Bayern and FC Sevilla in front of an audience.

“If I had the legal possibilities to decide, I would let the match take place behind closed gates,” said the green-liberal politician of the opposition daily “Népszava”.

“The responsibility lies with those who have the power to make decisions,” he added, referring to the right-wing national government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Karácsony has been the Lord Mayor of Budapest since last October. In the direct election, he had prevailed more clearly than expected against the incumbent from Orbán’s Fidesz party.

The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday evening in the Puskás Arena in Budapest. Around 30 percent of the seats are available to fans in the stadium, which can seat around 67,000 spectators. The project, to which the European football association Uefa and the Orbán government are sticking, is considered controversial.

The German Robert Koch Institute classifies Budapest as a risk area due to the increasing corona numbers. Bavaria had tightened the quarantine rules for returning fans on Tuesday. Supporters from the Free State now have to return to the corona test or in quarantine.

In the meantime, the broadcasting stations have also reacted. Sky and DAZN are not sending journalists to the finals for security reasons. The pay TV broadcaster and the paid internet provider will broadcast the game live on Thursday evening, but the commentators are based in Germany.

“Sky takes into account the changed situation in Budapest and, unlike originally planned, will not be on site with staff,” said a spokesman. “With regard to the safety and health of our employees, we have decided to report from our studio in Unterföhring with Wolff Fuss and Sebastian Hellmann.”

Those in charge at DAZN expressed a similar opinion: “We had planned the trip, but canceled it due to the Corona situation and are now reporting from Ismaning.” The Internet provider’s commentator is Jan Platte, moderator Alexander Schlüter.

Even before the new Corona regulations in Bavaria, at least 800 Munich fans had canceled their tickets. So there will be far fewer supporters than the number of supporters put forward by FC Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Sunday to cheer on the triple winner. In any case, Uefa had only slightly fewer than 350 ticket requests from Seville.