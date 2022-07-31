ASuddenly there was a player who rarely stands there in the penalty spot. Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich right-back, 144 Bundesliga games, five goals. One that actually prevents goals, not completed. Now, in the 45th minute, he was in the middle of the penalty area and shot the ball into the goal as confidently as if his statistics included five Bundesliga games and 144 goals. And when Pavard then thanked Jamal Musiala, who had made the goal possible with a perfect pass, one could say with a view to the season: When Bayern play like this into the penalty area, there doesn’t have to be a Polish world footballer in the middle, but sometimes just a French right-back.

Five players scored a goal for FC Bayern in the Supercup on Saturday evening: Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané. That was enough to win against RB Leipzig (5: 3) – and to find a first answer to a crucial question: How will scoring goals be without Robert Lewandowski?