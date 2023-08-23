The first title of the season belongs to Federico Guidi’s Roma. The Supercoppa Primavera was conquered by the winners of the last Coppa Italia, giving away a displeasure to the Scudetto-winning Lecce and the over 6,500 spectators (many, on an August night) at the Via del Mare. A well-deserved success, the one signed in the heart of the second half by a great right foot from Cherubini which slammed into the crossbar and then into the back of the unfortunate goalkeeper Lampinen-Skaug. The Norwegian’s own goal remains in the records, but the Roma captain can take most of the credit. Thus Roma lifted the trophy for the third time (the previous ones in 2011 and 2016).

The formations are a hybrid between new faces and protagonists of last season, with two fresh newcomers in Serie A (between 2004) on one side and on the other. At the center of the home attack is the Romanian Rares Burnete – top scorer in the last Primavera championship – who participated in the comeback against Lazio in the final. In the Roma midfield, that Riccardo Pagano that Mourinho threw into the fire in the last minutes with Salernitana. In Lecce’s 4-3-3 – which had been totally foreign traction, in the Scudetto race – there is also room for the two local products, Agrimi and Dell’Acqua (both from the province of Brindisi). They will come in handy in the championship which starts over the weekend, where the new rules require the presence of at least 5 players eligible for the Italian national teams.

more rome

—

Guidi’s team, with its proactive 3-4-3, starts without shyness despite the younger average age (in fact Roma field three 2006s). And he builds the first danger on a throw-in pattern, which immediately wakes up Lampinen-Skaug. The goalkeeper, one of the newcomers, is the protagonist in the 11th minute for bad and then for good: the exit can be reviewed (with the ball remaining in the area), the answer on Pagano’s sure shot attempt is much better. In the 40th minute, it was Cherubini who missed the goal on Pisilli’s cue. In the points, Roma would return to the locker room with the lead. In reality, however, the Via del Mare scoreboard remains 0-0 and smiles at a Lecce that still appears packed. During the intermission, the loudspeakers pay homage to Toto Cotugno with his greatest hits. The same 22 players returned for the second half, but it took Coppitelli less than 10 minutes to replace the opaque Gromek (Polish player from Burnley) with Minerva. In any case, the wind of the match did not change: Roma went very close to scoring with two photocopied actions, Mannini and Joao Costa from the right looking for Misitano’s headers which ended just wide. The goal is in the air. It’s the 70th minute when Cherubini shoots very well from outside the area, his right foot hits the crossbar and hits Lampinen-Skaug’s back, thus ending up on goal. At a disadvantage, Lecce shakes up and starts to attack: Kodor (also a Romanian striker, from 2006) enters and builds the best shot of the match for him, finding Marin’s answer. The Italian-Brazilian goalkeeper had yet to show off, in the 82nd minute, with Minerva’s close-range header. With the force of desperation, Lecce plays a furious final which however does not lead to a draw. From the weekend it will be the championship: the Italian champions will start again from Verona, Roma will host Fiorentina entrusted – for the after Aquilani – to a great former Giallorossi, Daniele Galloppa.