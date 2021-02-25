In the conflict between the Stock Market and life in which we are immersed, a crucial question is to understand the dynamics of the spread of the virus. The common flu to which we are used – or we were, because it has been in the doldrums for two seasons as a collateral victim of the restrictions – is quite democratic in its mode of transmission, since anyone infected has the same opportunities to pass the virus to others. SARS-CoV-2 spreads in a very different way. In each contagion cycle, 10% of those infected cause 80% of cases. The spread of this coronavirus depends almost entirely on supercontagion events, and it is at them that we must aim our darts, leaving the other sectors to function with a certain normality. The Stock Market or life, that has always been the question.

