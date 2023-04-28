According to the China Daily newspaper, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has announced plans to build a supercomputing network by the end of 2025 to connect powerful computers across the country and promote innovation and socio-economic growth.

The rise of big data, artificial intelligence and the next generation of IT demands even more computing power.

The so-called supercomputing internet will bring together local computing centers into a national system, overcoming key problems such as uneven distribution of computing capacity and lack of standardization.

(Note published in the 1322 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)