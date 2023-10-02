There is much that Lionel Messii can do, especially when he’s not in the field.
GOAT fever has calmed down in Miami after an absolutely remarkable start, with the Argentine inspiring David Beckham’s franchise to Leagues Cup glory during the MLS mid-season break
However, despite the arrival of Messi and his initial majesty, Inter Miami always had a lot of work ahead of them to reach the MLS Playoffs. A disastrous first half of the 2023 campaign left Messi and company with a mountain to climb down the stretch, and the genius’ recent absence has seen Miami struggle.
Back-to-back ties mean the Herons are trudging towards the finish line and their chances of clinching one of the final playoff spots are diminishing. It’s also not yet clear when Messi will return to action, as he missed Miami’s last six games, including the loss in the US Open Cup final, due to a combination of factors.
With each team only a handful of games remaining in their 34-game regular seasons, six of the nine playoff spots in the Eastern Conference have already been determined. FC Cincinnati, Orlando City, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew and Atlanta United have extended their seasons, while Nashville SC will likely be its seventh.
Therefore, there are two spots up for grabs with seven teams still technically in contention. Toronto FC is the only East team eliminated, although the New York Red Bulls have only a 1% chance of making the postseason.
Messi’s Inter Miami is one of the five teams in the fight, although the supercomputer believes it has little chance of making the playoffs (6%). Their woeful start to the season, in which they picked up 18 points in 22 games, has left them with a lot to do, especially with Messi currently injured.
The computer is currently backing eighth and ninth seed holders New York City and Montreal to enter the postseason, although the Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC and DC United remain firmly in contention. Charlotte’s back-to-back games against Inter Miami to close out the campaign will be key to their playoff hopes if they are still alive and well.
