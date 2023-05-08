Im derby between River Plate and the Boca Juniors Things are traditionally high in Buenos Aires – but this Superclasico was one for the history books: Seven red cards like River Plate’s 1-0 (0-0) home win on Sunday are unique in the almost 100-year history of the city duel .

Demichelis: “Hate to lose”

All the dismissals were pronounced in added time, when there was a tumult after Miguel Borja’s winning goal (90+3, penalty kick). The hosts lost Agustin Palavecino, as well as substitutes Ezequiel Ignacio Centurion and Elias Gomez. At Boca, coach Jorge Almiron and professionals Miguel Merentiel, Ignacio Fernandez and Nicolas Valentini had to leave the field early.

“Sometimes passion takes over,” commented Bayern player Martin Demichelis, who is now a river coach, about the chase scenes: “We Argentines hate losing, we’d rather get ourselves killed.”

River is the clear leader in the Liga Profesional after 15 games. Boca is already 19 points behind in 13th place.