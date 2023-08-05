Home page World

At the end of July, a storm cell had passed over Venice’s Mestre district. More super cells are to follow in Friuli this week. © dpa/vifogra

Severe storms hit Italy. Hailstorms and supercell thunderstorms cause temperatures to drop rapidly. A disaster in the Mediterranean is looming.

Rome – While severe weather alarms are already in effect in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, Italy also fears new severe thunderstorms and a rapid drop in temperature. The southeast and the entire Adriatic belt of the country are particularly affected. Heavy thunderstorms are expected there on Friday evening due to the new storm front.

Antonio Sanò, the founder of the site iLMeteo.it, announced the arrival of Atlantic cyclone Circe in central-northern Italy as early as Friday noon and then moving from north to south throughout the day. In the south, maximum attention will continue to be paid on Saturday, according to the weather expert, local storms cannot be ruled out between late this evening and tomorrow, especially on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Severe weather in Italy: Heavy hailstorms and thunderstorm supercells expected

In terms of the possibility of local thunderstorm supercells with severe hailstorms, the areas most at risk were Italy, Lombardy, eastern Piedmont, Veneto and Friuli, particularly with the storms. Meanwhile, similar thunderstorm cells could move over Campania, Calabria and Sicily at night. According to Sanò, however, it is difficult to say exactly where and when the strongest storms will occur in Italy.

The weather will remain unstable on Saturday, but a winter landscape like the one left by the storm in Baden-Württemberg is unlikely. In the first half of the day, storms over the Ionian sector to the east cannot be ruled out, while in the afternoon the greatest risk of severe weather is limited over the Adriatic belt from Marche to Puglia.

Temperature drop after storm in Italy: migrant boats probably in distress – “do not survive the night”

After the storms in Italy, which cannot be compared with the super cell that brought huge hailstones in northern Italy, there could be a drop in temperature of up to ten degrees Celsius on Saturday, the expert said about the weather forecast in Italy. In the central north, lows are expected to be around 10 to 15 degrees on the plains and highs in the south falling to 27 to 29 degrees Celsius from 37 to 40 degrees on Friday – a drop of 10 degrees in 24 hours. Autumn arrives in Italy with the abrupt change in weather.

Meanwhile, the alarm phone does not stand still. Apparently, due to the devastating weather conditions, twenty small boats with hundreds of migrants on board may be in distress because they are at the mercy of the high waves. They set off from the Tunisian coast between yesterday and this morning and were caught by the rapidly deteriorating weather conditions in the Mediterranean Sea. Hence the NGO’s desperate appeal to the Italian authorities: “Start a major rescue operation, otherwise these people will not survive the night,” according to the Italian daily La Republicca.

