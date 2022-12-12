The Finnish company Supercell, which develops games for mobile devices, has announced the removal of loot boxes (surprise boxes that can suddenly appear in the game or at the end of certain stages to add any bonuses to the gamer’s gaming experience. – Ed.) from the popular brawl stars games. Portal announced this game industry on Monday, December 12th.

The company explained that all mechanics that could be used to obtain random bonuses will be removed from the game with the update on December 12th.

Designer Frank Kyenburg said that the authors will completely rework the reward system in Trophy Road and Brawl Pass – players will receive prizes for reaching various levels. It is assumed that this will make it so that Brawl Stars is a fair game and does not depend on chance.

“Now players can set specific goals for themselves and be sure that they will receive one or another bonus item without any probability,” he said.

At the game exhibition The Game Awards 2022 on December 9, a new trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was shown with a gameplay demonstration.

In the video, the matured hero of Cameron Monahan is engaged in the usual things for a Jedi: he fights enemies with lightsabers and rides fantastic animals.