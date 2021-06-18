In the Netherlands you can window shop every month (nowadays even twice a month) for nice confiscation models. Here confiscated cars are auctioned and the money goes to the state treasury. In the Philippines, they prefer to set an example, with a public execution. Whoever evades the tax there by giving up – in the case of the McLaren – another model with a lower catalog value, can watch as his car is destroyed.

The Philippine government is happy to invite the press to film the demolition. Here we see a rare McLaren 620R, a Porsche 911, a Mercedes SLK, a Bentley Continental GT, a Lotus Elise and a Hyundai Genesis Coupé with an excavator. Afterwards someone can go over it with a sledgehammer. Sin. Below you can see the images of the supercars and sports cars that are being helped to the Philistines.

Philippine government helps supercars to philistines

