A few days until the end of 2023 and it is therefore time to take stock of the year that is coming to an end. After looking at the electric segment, here it is supercars with some of the models that have left their mark. The list is not very long but it is still substantial, with several high-performance cars that have been appreciated during 2023. We have selected some of them, here is our top 5 of the most interesting supercars of the year that is about to end.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The first limited series of the new Biscione course could not be missed. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale not only does it evoke an iconic name for the Arese car manufacturer but it also represents the return of the Italian Stellantis brand among high-performance cars. Only 33 examples, with the possibility of also having a fully electric version. In the rear center position there is a 3.0-liter V6 engine capable of producing 620 hp. This is an engine derived from the Nettuno, the unit developed by Maserati for the aforementioned MC20. The performances speak of a maximum speed of 333 km/h and the possibility of going from or to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. All combined with an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Toro inaugurates the new electrified era with a super plug-in Hybrid capable of releasing a total power of 1,015 HP. This is the Lamborghini Revuelto, it combines the naturally aspirated V12 with 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with three electric units that work to guarantee all-wheel drive and maximum output. In fact, it ranges from 180 HP in the City program to 886 HP if you select the Road program, with 907 HP in Sport mode up to the maximum power of 1,015 HP if you opt for the Corsa program. All combined with new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox in an oil bath on which the 150 HP (110 kW) rear electric motor was positioned. It is a radial flow unit with generator and starter functions, which can also provide torque to the rear wheels. As for the other two units, they are located at the front and are always oil-cooled axial flow engines, each capable of delivering 190 HP (140 kW). The bodywork and chassis were made with extensive use of carbon fibre, thus allowing the best power weight in history to be achieved: 1.75 kg/hp.

Ferrari Purosangue

Although the first high-wheeled model of the Cavallino was actually unveiled in 2022, this year there was dynamic proof of a car that rewrites the paradigms of high-performance cars. Some may turn up their noses but Ferrari Purosangue also deserves a place among the superiors. 4,973 mm long, 2,028 mm wide and 1,589 mm high, Ferrari Purosangue has a dry weight of just 2,033 kg, thanks to the new frame designed to obtain maximum torsional rigidity and made with aluminum alloys and lightweight materials. Maranello's V12 delivers in this case 725 HP at 7750 rpm and 716 Nm at 6250 rpm for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a 0-200 in 10.6 seconds while the maximum speed is over 310 km/h. All combined with a new 8-speed DCT gearbox derived from F1 which maintains short ratios similarly to what is done on the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, ratios which are instead lengthened in motorway use.

Aston Martin Valour

A new limited edition sports car to celebrate 110 years of history. With these intentions Aston Martin has unveiled the new one Value, a model with a retro-inspired design that recalls the original V8 Vantage and the RHAM/1 “Muncher” Le Mans Racer from 1980. Only 110 units made for true collectors. Compared to the standard Vantage, the powertrain has also been improved. In particular, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 On the Valour, it delivers 715 HP of total power and 753 Nm of maximum torque, an increase compared to the 700 HP of the Vantage (the torque remained unchanged).

Pagani Imola Roadster

It comes directly from Pagani's Grandi Complications division, and boasts strong lines that are inspired by the Huayra R, the hypercar created for track use. Its production will be limited to only eight specimens, each of which will be approved for road use worldwide. The Pagani Imola Roadster comes with a V12 engine that has been further upgraded, and now delivers 850 HP of peak power at 5,600 rpm and 1,100 Nm of maximum torque from 3,600 to 5,600 rpm, for a top speed of almost 350 km/h. In combination, the Pagani by Xtrac gearbox is offered, a seven-speed transverse sequential transmission known for its extraordinary responsiveness. All this with a low overall weight, which does not exceed 1,260 kg.