How to go about rent a supercar? What are the rental rules? Who can drive such a powerful car? A boy in his early twenties can rent one Lamborghinis or one Ferrari or any other high performance car? The current legislation prohibits the novice drivers to drive powerful cars only in the first year license but a rule included in the reform of the Highway Code if approved, it will extend the ban to the former three yearsi.e. for the period of time for which thearticle 117 identical to a novice driver.

Supercar rental

The minimum age is among the rules governing the rental of a supercar. However, it is important to note that the actual standards may vary slightly from one rental company to another.

The rules for renting a supercar can vary from one agency to another

Here are some general guidelines to know if you want to rent a supercar:

Minimum age: it is usually required to have at least 21 years to rent a supercar. Some companies may allow people to rent from 19 years or older (with a minimum of 1 year driving licence) but fees and additional guarantees may apply. Driver’s license: You must have a current valid driving license. In some cases, an international driving license may be required in addition to the national one. Credit card: usually, a valid credit card is required for rental payment and as a guarantee deposit. It’s important to make sure you have enough funds available on your card to cover the deposit, which can be quite large for supercars. Insurance: it is important to carefully read the terms and conditions of the insurance to understand the coverage offered (theft, casko, fire, etc.) and any deductibles. Duration of the rental: Most rental companies require a minimum rental period, which can range from one day to several weeks. Some supercar rentals may require a multi-day minimum period during weekends or in periods of high demand. Mileage limits: It is important to check if there are any mileage limits during the rental period. Some companies may apply additional costs if you exceed a certain mileage threshold. Return of the car: it is essential to respect the rules for returning the car. This may include refueling to the required level and returning the car at the agreed date and time. Ppenalties and fines: it is important to be aware of the rules and possible penalties established by the rental company. This may include penalties for damage to the vehicle, late return or traffic violations. Permitted use: it is necessary to check if there are any restrictions on the use of the car, for example if it is allowed to drive only on paved roads, if there are maximum speed limits and if it is possible to drive on the track. It is important to respect these restrictions in order to avoid problems or penalties. Cancellation policy: Before proceeding with the rental, it is advisable to familiarize yourself with the rental company’s cancellation policy. Penalties may apply if you cancel your booking or change your rental dates.

The minimum age to rent a supercar is usually 21 years old

Before renting a supercar, it is essential to carefully read the terms and conditions of the rental companywhich may vary from company to company. It is also important to fully understand the rules and responsibilities before signing the rental agreement.

Novice supercar rental

The Highway Code it does not explicitly prevent a novice driver from renting a supercarbut regulates and prohibits the driving of high-powered passenger cars with a horsepower greater than 95 hp (70 kW) only in the first year of the license. So a twenty-year-old boy who passed the driving license exam at eighteen can rent a supercar but not exceed 100 km/h on the motorway.

The Highway Code in force prohibits novice drivers from driving powerful cars only in the first year of their licence

However, theminimum age of 21 years for the rental may fall under the specific rules of the rental agency. In some cases, these restrictions can be overcome through the application of penalties or acceptance of a specification liability release within the rental agreement.

So a 20-year-old who has had his driving license for more than a year can rent a supercar.

Supercar rental Rome

The accident happened at Rome Casal Paloccocaused by a young youtuber who had rented a Lamborghini Urus from 650 HP and which led to the tragic death of a 5 year old boy in the violent impact with a Smart For Four, has sparked a wave of indignation and raised many questions in public opinion. In particular, attention has been focused on rules regarding the rental of sports cars by novice drivers.

The Lamborghini involved in the accident was rented from the dealership “Skylimit Rent” of Rome, which offers a section dedicated to luxury allowing the rental of prestigious cars at an approximate cost of 2,000 euros per day.

The youtuber’s accident with the Lamborghini in Rome

It is interesting to note that with this renter it is possible to rent the car even without providing a credit card, but instead leaving a bail of 25,000 euros by cashier’s check. Alternatively, you can opt for a overcharge on the rental without having to leave a deposit.

Could the 20-year-old YouTuber drive the Lamborghini?

Ultimately, the boy involved in the accident has clearly violated the speed limit rule regarding newbies. The youtuber could push i 650 HP of the Urus at the maximum speed of 100 km/h on the motorway while at the time of the clash he was traveling in the city a 124 km/h on away Saponara stain where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

However, it is not possible to say with certainty whether he had the right to drive that car based on the specific rules for novice drivers. Without knowing the exact date the driver’s license was obtained, we cannot determine with certainty whether it was still in the first year of the license.

The Lamborghini Urus of the accident was being rented

Twenty-year-old Matteo di Pietro could actually have obtained his driving license upon completion of the 18 years and therefore be legally authorized to drive cars with high specific power such as that of the Lamborghini Urus but without exceeding the maximum speed of 100 km/h on the motorway.

