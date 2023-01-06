A supercar of € 150,000 is already interesting, but such a fast one even more so!

The Chinese car brands are speeding up the launch of new models. Not so long ago they could build cars that were just good enough for the domestic market, now they are already looking beyond the borders. The first brands are already gaining a foothold in Europe and you can count on the fact that within a few years there will be many more Chinese cars. Brands such as Nio, Xpeng, Lynk & Co, BYD and Hongqchi are making good progress.

For now let’s talk about BYD, which stands for Build Your Dream and not so long ago their logo was an imitation of BMW’s and their sports car was a Megane convertible with Mercedes-Benz CLK nose. And no, we are not making that up. Look, this is the 2006 BYD F8:

BYD YangWang U9

But BYD quickly picked up the thread and now it’s time for their own supercar! The car is called the BYD YangWang U9. Because we have no feeling whatsoever about Chinese supercars, but we do about Rockstar games, we immediately think of creation from GTA 5. Each line is familiar, but when put together it is still new again.

Whether it’s beautiful, we’d like to leave it up to you. We are not going to burden you with our opinion. Oh wait, we do: the color seems wrong. A dark red with bronze wheels might look better. It’s not really ugly, you may have to see the BYD YangWang U9 in real life to appreciate it.

Then the drive. Of course it is an electric supercar and of course it has four-wheel drive. The electric motor is good for about 295 to 322 hp. Each wheel has a motor, bringing the system power to 1,115 horsepower! This should make it possible to accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds.

€150,000 supercar

The motors can be controlled separately from each other by the central computer. So it not only helps if you want to accelerate to the maximum, but also with maneuvering. This allows the car to move sideways like a crab. The four-wheel steering also helps for optimum handling.

Now you probably think: very nice these kinds of concepts, but what good is it. They draw a yellow supercar that’s faster than anything and then they build generic EV crossovers. But no, that’s not the case now. The BYD YangWang U9 is coming on the market! What you see is a production model that has the manufacturer just start building!

In fact, they have already put a price on it: 1,000,000 Yuan, about one and a half tons. In that respect, an excellent price-performance ratio if you ask us.

Read more? These are 12 bizarre hypercars in a row!

This article Supercar of € 150,000 goes to 100 km / h in 2 seconds appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Supercar #kmh #seconds