Introduce a special license that allows the driving of supercars and sports cars of a certain engine capacity and power? At the moment this does not appear to be a realistic scenario in Europe. However, Australia thinks differently, and in particular the State of South Australia, which is preparing to introduce one specific license without which it will not be possible to get behind the wheel of a high-performance sports car. The date on which this license will be valid should be that of December 1 next year.

Driving license “U”

As pointed out by Carscoops, this new rule was proposed last summer, more precisely following the tragic death of 15-year-old Sophia Naismith, who was killed while walking on the sidewalk outside a restaurant after being run over by a man who was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan. The new license will be identified with the letter “U”, aimed at identifying very high power, or UHPV, cars: it seems that around 200 models they will require it in order to be guided.

Power-to-weight ratio

What does Australia mean by UHPV extension? Vehicles with a gross mass of less than 4,500 kg and characterized by a power-to-weight ratio greater than 276 kW, the equivalent of 375 HP, for each ton, therefore 1,000 kg (buses and motorcycles are excluded). To be clear, the “U” license would be required to drive a Lamborghini Huracan, which has a power-to-weight ratio of 292 kW per ton, but not for a BMW M3, which has a power-to-weight ratio of 222 kW per ton.

Just an online course

Obtaining a driving license of this type shouldn’t be too complicated in any case: it will be enough to complete a online training course which is still under development, which will have the role of ensuring that drivers of very high horsepower vehicles are aware of the risks that are associated with the management of these cars and their common characteristics. But that’s not all: once the “U” license has been obtained, supercar drivers will be obliged to keep safety systems active such as ABS, traction control and stability control; otherwise, on public roads there is a real risk of incurring fines of up to 5,000 Australian dollars, the equivalent of around 4,500 euros.

More severe penalties

The introduction of this new fine is part of a tightening penalties for those responsible for fatal accidents or accidents that in any case cause the serious injury of one or more people: in particular, the Australian State will identify road accidents with consequences of this type as offenses punishable at intermediate level, thus increasing the maximum penalty from 12 months to five years. And that’s not all, because in case the driver who caused the fatal accident will be caught under the use of alcohol or drugs, the penalty can be up to seven years, with a minimum of three years of withdrawal of the licence.