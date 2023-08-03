The supercar driver’s license is intended to prevent serious accidents.

In one way or another, in tough economic times, the youth sees an opportunity to buy very expensive supercars. We are not communists and we wholeheartedly wish them that. If you’ve started a YouTube channel in time where you spend all day playing on the PlayStation or draping all your emotional diarrhea onto the screen, you’ve done just fine.

But all those young and inexperienced people behind the wheel of a supercar, they don’t think that’s a good idea everywhere. In Australia they found a solution for that.

You may have heard of it before, because we have already written about the possibility of introducing the so-called supercar driver’s license. Well, it has now been introduced in South Australia!

You License

It is not called a supercar driver’s license, but ‘U Licencse’, where the U stands for Ultra High Power Vehicles). Then of course the question is: what do they mean by a supercar in that area? Well, this is quite a clever one that shows they’ve thought it through. If a car has more than 375 hp per 1,000 kg (bhp per tonne), then the supercar license is mandatory. Everything above 4,500 kg, buses and motorcycles are not included.

For the supercar driver’s license you need to take an extra course in addition to your regular driver training. There you will be made aware of the dangers that driving a supercar entails. Special: you are obliged to leave all auxiliary systems such as traction control, stability control and ABS on. If you turn it off anyway, you risk a fine of 5 mille. That is in Australian dollars, so about 2,500 euros.

Introduction supercar driver’s license

Then about the 375 hp per 1,000 kg. If you have a car that has this power to weight ratio, you have a seriously fast car. For example, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS is not coming, then you really need a 911 GT2 RS. So with an M3 or C63 AMG it is not necessary, but for a really fast car it is.

Also pay attention to light cars, because they arrive faster at such values. Fortunately, Caterham named the types after them bhp per ton values. So with a Caterham Super 7 360 you are safe, but for a Seven 420 or 620 you have to get the special supercar license.

The scheme will take effect from 1 December 2024.

Through: Drive.com.au

