As befits a true journalist, our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal will never reveal his sources, but he swears that his quotes ‘are not made up’ and ‘that we can do it ourselves if we don’t believe him’. We can only assume that this message is also true for the full 1.00 percent.

“Every time a news website posts something about an electric car, the comment fields burst with comments about car fires. But everyone forgets that our supercars were the first to spontaneously catch fire. You don’t hear about that anymore these days. The EVs get all the attention’, says an anonymous spokesperson for a Southern European supercar brand.

“Long before anyone even heard about Tesla, our fuel lines ran just too close to the exhaust manifold or our wiring harnesses just didn’t fit together properly. In those days we still made the people laugh with car fires, but everyone seems to have forgotten that,’ he says with a hand movement as if he is holding up an invisible blade of grass between his thumb and fingers.

With even more emotion, the spokesperson says: ‘And one more thing: where were the dipping tanks in our time? We had to make do with a large amount of fire extinguishing foam, but those EVs receive special treatment. The only time we make the news is when a burning electric car sets a supercar parked next to it on fire. You should know that we now feel like the neglected child.’

Want to read more satire?