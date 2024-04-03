Since her beginnings as a content creator in 2017, Alex Hirschi (Supercar Blondie) has become one of the most prominent figures in the global automotive sector, and has now turned her brand into a global media franchise that reaches more than two one billion users a month through its social media channels.

The businesswoman has just launched the world's first luxury car auction platform called SBX Cars. With more than $100 million worth of lots confirmed ahead of launch, the digital auction platform will go live with several exclusive world firsts and other truly exceptional vehicles, including the first Mercedes-AMG One and the first Hyperion XP concept car. -1 to be publicly auctioned.

The auction also includes one of three La Ferrari prototypes, Tyde's first hydrofoil electric yacht designed by BMW, as well as the Tesla Cybertruck, all without reserve.

The auction not only includes one of nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters, but also one of three Lamborghini Veneno Coupés ever made.

In addition to the incredible hypercar range, the highlight for the launch is a legendary collection of authentic John Player Special racing cars from the Lotus F1 team from the '70s and '80s. The collection includes F1 cars driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis, Ronnie Peterson, Johnny Dumfries and others, as well as the transporters and personal aircraft of F1 team boss Colin Chapmans that the Lotus team used in that period.

The businesswoman and content creator, in front of some of the luxury cars she auctions



FP





Also included in the collection are some of Colin Chapman's personal vehicles. There has never been a sale of such an incredible collection of Formula 1 history in one go. As for classic cars, the auction also includes cars such as the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, a Lamborghini Miura, a BMW 507, an Aston Martin DB5 and an Isdera 036i spyder.

Luxury and exclusive cars



FP





All vehicles consigned for auction will also be featured and promoted on the SBX Cars website and social channels. Auctions will last an average of between 7 and 14 days.

At each auction potential bidders will have the opportunity to view the vehicles by video or in person if requested. As a courtesy and added benefit, Supercar Blondie's global network of photographers and videographers will be available to showcase each lot in detail as part of the consignment agreement.