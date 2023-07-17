Alfa Romeo is about to throw his new supercar super sports car during the event “The Courage to Dream” at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese, in conjunction with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monza on August 30, 2023. After years of rumors, finally, in a few weeks, all the details will be revealed.

New Alfa Romeo supercar, preview

Alfa Romeo is preparing a new supercar, potentially called 6C or Alfa Romeo 33. Still little information is available on this fascinating sports model.

Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale from 1967

It is said that the design will draw inspiration from the historic Tipo 33 Stradale from 1967 and there is speculation about the possibility of using the chassis of the Maserati MC20.

Supercar Alfa Romeo engine

The new Alfa Romeo supercar could inherit the powerful engine 3.0 V6 Nettuno with 630 bhp from the Maserati MC20. As an alternative, it could be equipped with the proven power unit 2.9 V6 biturbo with 520 bhpof Ferrari derivation, already used on the models Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

What the new Alfa Romeo could be like

Furthermore, the possibility of an electrified version or even is not ruled out 100% electricbased on the 800 Volt platform of the Maserati Folgore. In any case, this new Alfa Romeo super sports car promises to offer an exceptional driving experience, combining power and cutting-edge technology.

Alfa Romeo supercars price

The new Alfa Romeo supercar, produced in a limited edition, has already sold out all available orders according to the first rumors.

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato

Although the price remains unknown, it is assumed that the price list can start from 230,000 euros or more.

