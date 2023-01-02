Rumors about the imminent arrival of a new high-performance car from Alfa Romeo. The new Alfa supercar would bring the Arese-based carmaker back into a long-abandoned segment, offering enthusiasts a car that fully embodies the brand’s DNA even in a very limited number of specimens. A few off therefore whose name could also be 6C: in fact, in the last few hours a new hypothesis has emerged regarding the naming of the new model of the Stellantis brand, with the latter now joining the 33 Stradale, the first leaked hypothesis on New Year’s Eve.

If the name of the new Alfa Romeo supercar is still uncertain, what is certain is its debut as early as 2023. In fact, the new model will arrive within a few months, with a first preview as early as March. In line with the desire to make the most of the internal synergies of the Stellantis group, the new Alfa Romeo (whether 6C or 33 Stradale) will use the same platform as the basis of the Maserati MC20. As for the declension with the traditional engine, there is talk of an enhanced version of the 2.9-liter V6 which on the Giulia GTA has come to deliver 540 HP. According to some rumors there may also be a number of specimens (if not even half) that they could have an all-electric powertrain thanks to the versatile platform used by the MC20. It is possible that in 2023 we will only see a prototype of this new model, with the actual debut which could take place later.

The fact that the architecture and technology employed on the new model will make it a very high performance car could lead to even trespassing into hypercar territory, with a list price that would exceed one million euros, 1.5-1.7 million according to the latest rumors. In any case, we will have to wait a few more weeks to understand what the choices made by Alfa Romeo will be, even if in the meantime the Alfa Romeo has already given a first very small taste of the car to come, with a teaser of the rear light clusters that appeared in the Happy New Year video published on social media.