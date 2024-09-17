Supercam drone operators learn to fly around enemy EW areas

Operators of the Supercam reconnaissance drones of the Nevsky Brigade of the Volunteer Corps have learned to bypass areas of operation of electronic warfare (EW) systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. The drone battalion commander with the call sign Ninja reported on counteraction to EW TASS.

“Our image quality is excellent, the only thing is that it is sometimes jammed by electronic warfare systems. The enemy has them quite well developed. But we cope, we find ways around them. We fly around the areas with electronic warfare systems,” he said.

Ninja emphasized that the enemy in the Kursk region is quite densely covered by electronic warfare systems, including those on automobile chassis. However, Superkam operators continue to identify various targets, including artillery systems, infantry concentrations, and enemy columns. The coordinates are transmitted to artillerymen or attack drone operators for further destruction.

In July, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Supercam drone operators from the North force group had discovered and helped destroy more than ten enemy strongholds. The drone is equipped with an electric motor, which ensures virtually silent flight.