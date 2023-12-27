On Wednesday, December 27, the head of the Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov spoke about the creation of a new Russian drone, the Supercam. What is the peculiarity of this aircraft and what technical characteristics do the drones of this series have, read the material in Izvestia.

New drone “Supercam”

According to Chemezov, Rostec is developing a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Supercam series. It exists in two versions: reconnaissance and kamikaze, the second is currently being tested and demonstrating technical characteristics.

Chemezov noted that one of the features of the new UAVs will be high resistance to electronic warfare, so it will be difficult to suppress them.

Supercam drone – technical specifications

The production of drones of the Supercam series is carried out by the state corporation Unmanned Systems. Today, the company offers 11 models of UAVs of this type in different sizes: from small drones to large aircraft-type aircraft.

The drones are capable of thermal imaging monitoring, laser scanning, gas analysis and multispectral imaging. They are used for reconnaissance purposes, as well as for collecting geodetic data, monitoring oil and gas, energy, agricultural and environmentally significant objects. In addition, Supercam technologies are used in the construction and mining sectors.

One of the flagships of the Supercam series is the S350 model, designed for aerial photography and video monitoring. It can stay in the air for 4.5 hours and reach speeds of up to 120 km/h. The drone is capable of transmitting information over a distance of up to 100 km, which makes it useful both for reconnaissance and protection of state borders, and for performing civilian tasks.

The Supercam S350 can operate in conditions of strong wind, rain and snowfall, and can withstand temperatures from –40 to +45 degrees. As a payload, it can be equipped with a camera, thermal imaging equipment, a gas analyzer, a device for determining background radiation, or a laser scanning system. The design allows the use of up to three payloads simultaneously.

As noted on website manufacturing company, the key features of this unmanned complex are the speed of assembly, modular composite elements, interchangeable and combinable payloads, as well as a system for releasing the wing consoles during landing, which avoids possible damage.

The Supercam series drones have demonstrated their effectiveness in the special operation zone. They were distinguished by good noise immunity, ease of operation and maintenance, as well as high quality of broadcast video.

In November, operational intelligence received by the crew of this UAV allowed artillerymen of the Central Military District (CMD) to destroy a mortar firing point of the Ukrainian military in the Krasnoliman direction using a 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled howitzer. The drone detected the flash from the mortar shell and transmitted the coordinates to Russian fighters, who successfully hit the target.