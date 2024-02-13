Superbug infections cost around 1 billion a year. Educating citizens on the conscious use of antibiotics and training health professionals, developing new antibiotics and new strategies, monitoring and controlling antibiotic resistance: these are some of the priorities of the Roadmap for antimicrobial resistance, released today by Cittadinanzattiva with the aim of contributing to health policy decisions to eradicate this phenomenon which is increasingly taking on the contours of an epidemic. The document, among the various topics covered, analyzes and summarizes current knowledge on antimicrobial resistance in Italy, its economic impact, patient involvement and communication on the topic, the importance of rapid diagnostic tests, finally presenting 10 different strategies which can be adopted as a priority to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Globally, infections with resistant bacteria cause approximately 1.5 million deaths per year, this number rises to almost 5 million considering the indirect deaths linked to AMR. In Italy there are between 10,000 and 15,000 hospital deaths per year due to infections from multi-resistant bacteria, but realistic estimates suggest even higher numbers. Regarding the economic impact, a recent analysis reveals an annual cost of around 800 million euros due to the increase in acute hospitalizations under ordinary conditions resulting from infections. Furthermore – the document highlights – the loss of productivity of patients also emerges, in particular those of working age, with an estimated economic impact of approximately 200 million euros due to the additional days of hospitalization.

The Roadmap for Antibiotic Resistance was developed with the collaboration of 14 experts – representatives of the scientific, institutional and patient associations world – and with the aim of identifying, precisely, 10 potential priorities to address the problem: use antibiotics responsibly and complete the course of treatment; educate citizens and health professionals; develop new antibiotics and new strategies, through direct research funding, grants and tax breaks, prizes or economic incentives for the marketing of new effective treatments; promote infection prevention measures for citizens; promote hygiene in healthcare facilities through rigorous healthcare-associated infection control protocols.

These are the other priorities: actively involving patients in clinical research and treatment strategies, particularly for diseases that require long-term treatments; implement the use of rapid diagnostic tests to identify the microorganisms responsible for infection and implement germ-oriented therapy; implement surveillance systems to monitor the spread of antibiotic resistance; promote a new health paradigm that includes health education, personalized management of therapies and greater participation of patients and their associations in decision-making processes relating to their health; promote and finance international research, according to a One Health approach.

“The phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance represents a public health emergency – underlines Valeria Fava, head of health policy coordination at Cittadinanzattiva – not only for the epidemiological, economic and social impact resulting from it, but also because the risk caused by the rapid loss of effectiveness on the part of an ever-increasing number is evident of antibiotics and the reduced development of new antibiotic molecules over the last decade. For this reason, it is a priority to identify a shared and unitary strategy to combat it, which sees strong synergy and valorisation of all the actors involved, entrusting everyone with responsibilities and commitments”.

“Our Roadmap – he explains – was created precisely to help identify action priorities ranging from raising awareness and empowerment of citizens, to the active involvement of patients in clinical research and treatment strategies, to the role of healthcare professionals in the appropriate use of antibiotics, to arrive at the introduction of policies and incentives aimed at encouraging research and development of new antibiotics”. The Roadmap for Antimicrobial Resistance is produced with the unconditional contribution of Shionogi.