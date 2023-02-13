In the past, more effort was put into playback performances, users on Twitter agree. “Very noticeable not to sing live. Don’t they have artists who can do that,” writes a Twitter user. “Playback at ZDF Fernsehgarten level,” jokes another. It is also criticized that Rihanna did not even dance that much. This is understandable in view of her pregnancy, but overall Rihanna’s performance is rated as unspectacular: “Rarely seen such a boring half-time show,” results one user.