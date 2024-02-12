Superbowl 2024 at Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers beaten

The 2024 Superbowl (58th edition) wins it Kansas City: Chiefs they beat at the final rush i San Francisco 49ers by 25 to 22. The decisive touchdown of Mecole Hardmanal additional. Best player on the pitch once again Patrick Mahomesauthor of two touchdowns.

Superbowl, Kansas City Chiefs triumph. Taylor Swift unleashed for Travis Kelce

In the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs where the boyfriend plays Travis Kelce present there pop stars Taylor Swift – returned from Japan after 4 sold out shows at the Dome in Tokyo – accompanied by her friend Black Lively. It also features the rapper Ice Spice on the night of legend for the Chiefs who confirmed themselves as champions for the second consecutive year.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelcethe team he has played for since 2013 – when he was chosen in the third round of the draft (63rd) after his years at the University of Cincinnati – won three Super Bowls (LIV, LVII) and was called up 9 times for the Pro Bowl (the NFL All Star Game), winning the title of MVP in 2016.