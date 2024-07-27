Superbonus: State Accountant General is skipped

Biagio Mazzotta will no longer be the State Accountant General, a prestigious and responsible position that he has held since 2019. After months of behind-the-scenes discussion, the rejection finally arrived. The Meloni government had reconfirmed him on January 19, 2023. But according to what he writes Republicthe Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, he preferred Daria Perrotta in her place, a “most faithful”, now head of the legislative office of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, born in 1977, already a point of reference for the parliamentarians of the majority.

Mazzotta to become president of Fincantierivacant after the suicide of General Claudio Graziano. There is already a board of directors called next Tuesday for the approval of the half-yearly report.I leave with regret”it seems, is what was said by those who heard him in the last few hours. Mazzotta was accused of being responsible for the hole of over 200 billion created by the Superbonus, because it was not foreseen.

Perrotta will be the first female accountant in Italy. And the first female magistrate of the Court of Auditors, in an environment that has known external guides mostly only from Bankitalia. Perrotta will not be operational until late August or early September, even though Italy must present its excessive deficit recovery plan to Brussels by September 20.

“I will find everyone against me,” It seems that Perrotta said according to Repubblica in these hours. She will not find a conciliatory climate, as she is poorly tolerated by the chief inspectors.

Government: Boccia, spoils system continues and allergy to controls

“It was no mystery and we have been verifying it in Parliament for two years, but today’s news confirms that the Meloni government continues its spoils system work. Now even the State Accounting Office, Enac and the Revenue Agency are in the sights of the government and Minister Giorgetti. Whose faults? Do not be afraid to tell the truth about the accounts and the choices of a government incapable of balancing the accounts and of introducing measures useful for the economy and the stability of the country. It is further confirmation of an ‘allergy’ to all the controls of third-party authorities and bodies that we have already encountered and denounced during the budget maneuver and of the desire, if the desire to replace the State Accountant were real, to get their hands on the public accounts. We will ask Parliament to account for this. It’s the same old story: incapable of governing effectively, the government and majority attack those who, in the name of protecting the accounts and stability, dare to criticize the choices of this right. But the king, it is now evident, It’s naked: today the EU Council has started the excessive deficit procedure against Italy and the government is only getting by thanks to continuous confidence votes to calm the majority with useless and wrong decrees”. Thus the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia.

Government: Pagano (PD), ‘big hit’ at the State Accounting Office

“The siege to which the Accountant General of the State Mazzotta has been forced for months and months is about to end successfully. The Meloni Government, and in particular the Minister of Economy Giorgetti, have succeeded in the ‘big shot’ they have been looking for for a long time: removing a person ‘undesirable’ from one of the most important institutions of the Republic. All this is happening while Italy is about to play the fundamental game of the structural budget plan with the EU Commission and a few months away from the next budget law. This move is, to date, the most ill-advised and cynical demonstration of the repressive method used by this Government. In this case too, all decent Italians will pay the price”. Thus stated the leader of the Democratic Party in the Budget Committee of the Chamber, Ubaldo Pagano.