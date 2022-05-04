Draghi liquidates Superbonus 110%: “I don’t agree, it has tripled the costs”

After the failure of the 5 star movement in the Council of Ministers al Aid decree – which allocates 14 billion euros to support families and businesses to cope with rising energy prices – due to the regulation on the waste-to-energy plant to be built in Rome, the tension between premier and pentastellati is rising again. ‘Apple of contention’ the Super bonus at 110 percentworkhorse of the 5 stars but on which Mario Draghi expresses all his doubts.

Indeed, the Prime Minister he goes further and publicly explains that he disagrees with a rule that has resulted in the “tripling of the cost of efficiency”. Words that infuriate the 5 stars, which mark the sentences pronounced by the premier in Strasbourg (where he spoke before the plenary session of the European Parliament) as “inadmissible“.

“Our government was born as an ecological government”, Draghi said, but “we can disagree on the Super bonus of 110% and we do not agree on the validity of this provision “with which” the cost of efficiency has more than tripled, the prices of investments are more than triple because it removes the negotiation on the price “. Having said that,” things go on in Parliament “, says the premier.

Superbonus, anger M5S after the words of Draghi

The first hot reaction is from the former Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Riccardo Fraccaroamong the promoters of the measure: “I would like to remind our Prime Minister that the Superbonus is an expression of the parliamentary will of all the political forces, and for this reason, even if his personal opinion is negative, he cannot boycott a measure which, moreover, in on several occasions it has received praise from the European Union itself “.

The words of the gods are even harsher M5s senators: “We are quite perplexed by the inadmissible peremptory nature with which Prime Minister Draghi lashed out at the Super bonus at 110%“. According to the pentastellati” the mask has been thrown once and for all: perhaps at the base of the continuous regulatory stakes and the obsessive desire of the executive to want to limit the circulation of tax credits, there is precisely this intolerance of the Prime Minister in against the provision “.

Still, the 5 starsjust the Superbonus “in 2021 it contributed decisively to that + 6.6% of GDP the prime minister benefited from it “. In short, for the Draghi Movement he gave” a resounding slap in the face of the majority that supports it, given that the Superbonus now finds the undisputed favor of the whole Parliament “.

Superbonus, the political reactions after Draghi’s words

Not quite the whole Parliament, though. Maurizio Lupipresident of We with Italysided with the prime minister: “Draghi is right. There is no longer anyone to negotiate on prices or ask for more quotes, the incentive has turned into a sort of footer paid by the state.”

Instead, he thinks of it as 5 stars Rossella Muroni from Let’s do Eco: “I am concerned about the statements of Prime Minister Draghi”. The Superbonus is “a strategic measure that is helping us improve the energy performance of our homes, cut emissions and support quality construction. A measure that is contributing significantly to the positive GDP data that the government gladly mentions. “, says the deputy.

THE dem they do not comment on the premier’s words but, while not intervening on the merits of the controversy, indirectly confirm the correctness of the measure. “We must aim to consume less, so the extension of the superbonus is good to make our homes more efficient”, says for example the president of the Productive Activities commission. Martina Nardi, speaking in the Chamber to the Chamber during the urgent information given by Minister Cingolani. For Antonio Saccone of the UDC “Draghi is wrong, I honestly find it incomprehensible to think of canceling the Superbonus or restricting its modalities”.

