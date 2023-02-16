Genoa – After the government’s decision to intervene drastically on the dossier of superbonus by preventing the option of the discount on the invoice and the transfer of tax credits for tax bonuses, the trade associations of construction companies (and with them many families) are alarmed. And the governor of Liguria John Totiwhich had recently announced the possibility for the Region to enter the market for the purchase of stranded tax credits to restart construction sites at risk of blockage, launches an appeal: “National regulatory action is needed”.

That of the tax credits relating to the Superbonus is a pressing issue: “It concerns dozens of companies in Italy and in Liguria – said Toti – It risks having a negative impact on the fundamental process of energy redevelopment of buildings, strategic in this phase with regard to the ecological transition. We trust that, if the bans on intervention by the Regions are confirmed, in case the rules do not allow this type of operation, the Government will identify an alternative solution”.



The Region is ready to confront the Executive to find a solution: “We are obviously ready for discussions, especially in the Conference of Regions on this very delicate issue, with the aim of arrive at a shared solution. In the meantime, the Liguria Region continues its in-depth work in order to be able to proceed in the direction of the intervention, unless a contrary indication arrives from the Government”.