Superbonus, the government puts trust

The Government sets the matter of trust in the Chamber on the of the Superbonus. This was announced in the Chamber by the minister of the economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. The vote on the question of confidence in the House on the decree will take place tomorrow 30 March at 6 pm, with explanations of vote starting at 4.30 pm. The final vote, however, will be Tuesday 4 April. Monday will instead be dedicated to voting on the agendas.

