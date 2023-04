The Senate approves the Superbonus decree, for the transfer of tax credits deriving from the superbonus and other building bonuses, on which the government had raised the question of trust. Ninety-four votes in favour, 72 against, 2 abstentions. There were 168 senators present, 168 voters, with a fixed 84 majority. The vote took place by nominal call with appeal. The decree was approved yesterday by the Chamber of Deputies.