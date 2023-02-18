Superbonus, stop at discount on invoice and transfer of credits: mediation is sought

Forza Italia is ready to build the barricades. Fratelli d’Italia opens to credit securitization. In the majority we are looking for a drop point on the Superbonus decree which blocked the transfer of credits, in view of a parliamentary passage that promises to be fiery. The oppositions are protesting, with the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement in the lead.

But doubts also creep in Forza Italiaa party from which the voice of Erica Mazzetti, deputy and member of the Environment commission of the Chamber is raised: “The government measure” which blocks the Superbonus “was a bolt from the blue because last month, during a question time in commission in the Senate it was specified that according to Eurostat the Superbonus debts did not constitute public debt. Giorgetti told us that, according to Istat, it was not like this. We are waiting for the document “, says Mazzetti who then launches the attack:” It could be the grave for the building industry, we must not allow it and Forza Italia will put up barricades on this because President Berlusconi knows that the building industry is the engine of the economy”.

Even the group leader FI in the Chamber, Alessandro Cattaneo, has strong doubts about the measure passed by the government: “At this moment there was no other choice, but families and businesses cannot pay the bill. Removing the Superbonus could also lead to a slowdown in the economy. Forza Italia will work for a solution”, assures Cattaneo for which it was necessary ” put the point to a situation that would have led us to default”, but “now we need to release the credits accrued once and for all”, concludes the exponent of Forza Italia.

Brothers of Italy, the government’s majority shareholder, is open to changes. In fact, the group leader in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti explains that “we cannot put the public finances at risk” but he is “sure that we are ready to make changes”. And a “possible path”, according to Foti, “is to evaluate the securitization of the transferred credits. “The decree on the Superbonus today has known this drastic measure because what was supposed to be a spot measure has been degenerating. We cannot afford not to see a situation that is a time bomb. The Draghi government knew it too, but was unable to intervene for political reasons”.

A viable path confirmed by the vice president of the deputies of FdI, Alfredo Antoniozzi: “On the Superbonus we are evaluating changes with allies, including those of securitization of credits (transaction by which a credit is incorporated into a negotiable instrument ed)

Even Draghi knew that there was a serious situation relating to the keeping of accounts”, reiterates the FdI exponent: “I want to recall our public debt and the possibilities of speculative aggression that we must face even with measures that may seem unpopular, but which require high sense of responsibility,” he adds.

Who talks about “social time bomb” it is the Democratic Party, with the deputy former undersecretary of the Draghi government, Vincenzo Amendola: “Building bonuses are and will be used for the European choices we make. What has worked badly is the transfer of credits. This monetization has run aground”, he explains. But “instead of having a discussion that opens up a social bomb on businesses and families”, according to Amendola “we can discuss how to free 15 billion credits. We spent months discussing bathing establishments and Pos and we didn’t find the time to discuss issues like these “, the dem exponent still notes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

