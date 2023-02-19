Giorgia / Meloni’s notes on the Superbonus: “Crazy measure, costing 105 billion, now working to resolve”

Giorgia Meloni does not move back an inch from the stop at Superbonus and in a new video from the rubric “Georgia’s notes” he explains to the Italians the reason for the green light to the decree which sanctions the reduction of financial support . “We have also returned to dealing with the age-old affair of the superbonusit is not the first time that the government has dealt with this matter, we had to go back to it, to try once again to remedy a situation that has unfortunately gotten out of controlwith results that can be unpredictable and very heavy”, explains Meloni. “The superbonus from my point of view I said it, I repeat it, it was born with shared intentions, but the measure was written so badly, it was done so badly, that it generated an enormous series of problems that we have inherited today and we are required to look for to solve”, remarks the premier.

✅ Outcome of regional elections

✅ Results in the European Council

✅ Pnrr Management

✅ Building bonuses

✅ Legality and security

Stay connected to hear the latest updates and government initiatives. #Giorgia's notes https://t.co/DXi4wtHeVi — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) February 19, 2023

