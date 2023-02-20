Superbonus cancelled: “The extra €86,000 for post-earthquake homes”

The government He has decided, immediate stop at the credit assignment for the Superbonus. The decision of the executive to lead Melons created chaos and now thousands of construction companies they risk the failure. The situation in the earthquake zones Of Marche and Abruzzo. After this measure, skip it discount of 86 thousand euros on reconstructed buildings. Ance launches a real alarm: in danger 25 thousand companies And 130 thousand employees. “We have for sale – one of the owners of the main Teramo companies tells the Fatto Quotidiano – one building with 10 apartmentsbuilt with the best criteria anti-seismic. Well, who did deed or preliminary sale before last Friday is fine. The others, even if they were committed to a deposit, will find themselves having to pay 86,100 euros more. And I doubt they will”. The example of the entrepreneur from Teramo illustrates one of the effects of the block of the assignment of credits from building bonuses, implemented by the government with a decree last Thursday. It is, in particular, the invoice discount for purchases of seismic housesthe so-called “shopping bonus earthquake“.

Until the last February 16th – continues the Fact – the measure granted, to private individuals who bought houses built on the demolition Of old buildings, the possibility of obtaining a discount of 86,100 euros on the sale price. The size of the discount corresponds to 85% on the maximum ceiling of 96 thousand euros, to which all bonuses are subject. Italy is one of Countries at greatest risk seismic in the world and the region Abruzzohit by the 2009 earthquake and again by that of 2016, is in second place in the ranking of seismic hazard (at the first is the Calabria). There is a lot to rebuild and secure here. Ance speaks of 25,000 companies and 130,000 employees at risk. Companies in an industry that has one extraordinary effect of economic multiplier, i.e. of additional activity generated: every euro invested generates three.

