Superbonus Lavoro, a helping hand to the country. But there are still many critical issues…

The Decree approved on 25 June 2024 by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in agreement with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies (so-called “Super Bonus Work”) is part of a broader framework of policies aimed at stimulating economic growth by making new sectors more sustainable. hiring for companies, through an incentive for employment stability to curb job insecurity and reduce the unemployment rate.

The latest provision, which makes the maxi-tax deductionprovides, for the 2024 tax period, the possibility for businesses, artisans and professionals to benefit from a 120% deduction of labor costs in the event of an increase in the number of employees with permanent contracts compared to the previous year. The deductible quota increases to 130% if the new hires, with permanent employment contracts, concern specific categories of workers deserving of greater protection.

“The introduction of the superbonus for hiring represents a positive step towards promoting employment in our country, by supporting, with tax relief, companies that choose to invest in new professional figures, through the hiring of new resources on a permanent basis – they comment Edgardo Ratti and Carlo Majer, co-managing partners of Littler Italia – An opportunity for companies to seek out young talent, invest in the future and acquire new skills to increase competitiveness on the market. Of course, the increase in the number of employees must be real and stable over time to be eligible for the incentive. However, we believe that, for a jolt to the labor market, all the players in the field – businesses, government and unions – must work synergistically to support this measure with other initiatives aimed, for example, at further cutting labor costs and promoting professional training. Only in this way will it be possible to move toward economic development and growth, also in qualitative terms, of employment”.

From a practical point of view, Dimitri Cerioli, Employment Consultant at Nexus HRSexplains that, following the publication of the decree, “companies are organizing themselves to access the benefit, in relation to hiring programs. Unlike what was done in the past, where the focus was on reducing the employer’s contribution burden, in this case the legislator intended to act on the possibility of deducting an increased labor cost, compared to the actual cost incurred, for newly employed workers. The first consequence of this different approach is linked to the moment in which the contribution will produce its effects: it will in fact be perceived in the year following the hiring, when calculating taxes, unlike the previous contribution reliefs that were applied more closely to hiring. The legislator then wanted to ensure that the increase in employment was effective, placing some precise limits on the calculation of the number of workers, as well as on the calculation of the cost to be considered”.

In addition to promoting employment in general, the decree also intervenes to support some specific categories of workers. “The decree is arousing particular interest among companies, which will now be able to benefit from a significant increase in the value of the cost allowed as a deduction in the case of hiring employees with a permanent employment contract – comments Veronica Clapis, Senior Associate – Employment at DWF Italy – “The rule clearly aims to promote not only employment in general, but especially permanent employment of specific categories of workers who statistically encounter greater difficulties in entering the labor market (disabled people, women victims of violence, young people eligible for employment incentives, etc.). This is an intervention that is expected to have a positive impact on businesses, especially in this phase of market contraction in some specific sectors and contractual increases that are impacting the workforce’s capacity to expand. However, it will be necessary to verify whether temporary measures, such as those introduced by this decree and by the Cohesion Decree, are sufficient to effectively promote stable employment, or whether it will be necessary to add structural ones”.

However, alongside the need to bridge the gap between labour costs and net wages, he notes Valentina Pepe, Partner of Pepe e Associati Law Firmthe lack of specialized labor represents another crucial challenge for companies: “it is an alarm that in recent years more and more companies are raising, especially in scientific subjects, green transition experts and workers with high digital skills. The problem of the lack of specialized labor does not only concern Italy, but is increasing in all Member States and it is expected that this phenomenon will continue to increase in the near future. It is in this context that the European Commission presented, in March, a new Action Plan to address the problems of the European labor market in consultation with the Member States and the social partners. A structural intervention on employment in our country cannot, therefore, ignore the reform of the training system and professional requalification, which allows the acquisition of new skills in line with the evolution of the ‘work system’, with a view to realigning labor supply and demand. This starting from school orientation and the fight against school dropout, considering that in our country there is the European record of Neet, among young people aged between 15 and 29”.