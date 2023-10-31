Last day to request the Superbonus. In fact, applications must be submitted by today, 31 October 2023, to access a 110% or 90% deduction of expenses incurred for energy efficiency or anti-seismic interventions. You can benefit from the incentive in the form of a deduction over 4 years. The benefit was initially recognized at 110% of the expenditure incurred, subsequently passing to 90% for interventions carried out starting from 1 January 2023.

ISEE and requirements

A Mef decree published in the Official Journal at the end of August has set some ‘boundaries’ for the measure sent to the attic by the government due to the high costs on public finances. First, the bonus is reserved for natural persons with an ISEE income of less than 15 thousand euros who own the property or who have a real right of enjoyment. Second, the relief applies to expenses incurred from 1 January 2023 to 31 October 2023 for energy efficiency interventions, earthquake bonuses, photovoltaics and charging stations for electric vehicles, as part of the Superbonus, without however exceeding 10% of the total expenses eligible for the discount.

Furthermore, a third restriction establishes that the expense deductible at 90% up to the maximum amounts set for the various interventions can be the subject of the contribution up to a maximum of 96 thousand euros. The amount of the contribution requested, therefore, will be equal to 10% of the eligible expenses incurred by the applicant up to a maximum of 9,600 euros.

The amount of the bonus awarded will be determined based on the number of applications submitted and the distribution percentage will be communicated by the Revenue Agency by 30 November 2023. The payment of the contributions will be made by crediting the current account that the beneficiaries will have indicated in the application.

For this measure the government has allocated 20 million euros. But what if the funds aren’t enough? In this case, two paths are open: if the requests exceed the available amount, the contribution will be assigned in reduced percentages, but never less than 10%; if the resources are not sufficient to cover even 10% of the requests, the beneficiaries will still receive 10% of the requested amount and the requests will be financed in chronological order starting from the first transfer made by the taxpayers once the Tax Office determines the available amounts .

Narrow in the 2024 budget

He arrives the squeeze on renovated properties with 110%: if it is resold before ten years from the end of the works, the 26% capital gain will be calculated taking into account the greater value due to the renovation works except if it is a first home or a property inherited through inheritance. The verification of cadastral income has also been introduced. The Revenue Agency will verify whether, after the works, the communication has been made for the purposes of calculating the new estimate.