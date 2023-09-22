Super bonus, contributions for interventions at 90%, questions worth 2/10

The instructions are ready to request the non-repayable contribution on building interventions deductible at 90%, in relation to expenses incurred from January 1st to October 31st of this year on properties used as first homes and common areas of condominiums. This is the contribution reserved for owners (or holders of other right of enjoyment) with income not exceeding 15 thousand euros, introduced by the Aid-quater Decree with regard to 10% of non-subsidized expenses. With a provision, signed by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the terms and methods are established for sending the application which must be presented from 2 to 31 October via a web procedure which will be available in reserved area of ​​the Agency website, directly by the applicant or through an intermediary.

The benefit is reserved for natural persons who in 2022 had a reference income, calculated on the basis of the criteria introduced by the Quater Aid Decree, not exceeding 15 thousand euros, holders of property rights (or real rights of enjoyment) on the property which has been the subject of building interventions which benefit from the 90% deduction. Furthermore, the real estate unit subject to the interventions must be used as the applicant’s main residence.

The provision also includes among the beneficiaries of the relief the heirs who retain material and direct possession of the property, in relation to the interventions supported by the deceased. The application can be submitted from 2 to 31 October 2023, also through an intermediary authorized to consult the Tax Drawer, exclusively via the web through a procedure that will be available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website. The application form, published today, requires the applicant to declare that they meet the requirements for the provision of the contribution and to indicate, among other things, their tax code (or that of the deceased in the case of an heir) and the IBAN of your current account.

Upon submission of the request, an initial receipt will be issued which communicates the acceptance of the request, followed by communication of the outcome of the request. The basis for calculating the amount of the contribution is the amount of expenditure left to be borne by the applicant out of a maximum eligible expenditure incurred of 96 thousand euros. The amount of the contribution requested, therefore, will be equal to 10% of the eligible expenses incurred by the applicant up to a maximum of 9,600 euros.

The amount of the bonus recognized will be determined based on the number of applications submitted: the financial resources, equal to 20 million euros (article 9, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 176/2022) will in fact be divided based on the percentage ratio between the amount of resources available and the overall amount of contributions requested. The distribution percentage will be communicated, with a subsequent provision from the Director of the Revenue Agency, by 30 November 2023.

